Realme 10 Pro series launched in India, prices start at Rs 17,999

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched the Realme 10 Pro series in India. The series includes Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. While the prices of Realme 10 Pro starts at Rs 17,999, the prices of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G start at Rs 23,999. The buyers will get attractive discounts on the smartphone during the first sale of the devices. The first sale of Pro+ variant starts from December 14 while the Pro variant sale starts from December 16.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC along with Mali G68 GPU. The RAM offered on the device is up to 8GB while the storage is up to 256GB.

When it comes to the camera of the device, there is triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary camera is a 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor while the ultra-wide sensor is 8MP and depth sensor is 2MP. On the other hand, the selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. The battery of the smartphone is 5,000mAh and it supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device can be charged up to 100 percent in just 47 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The device is powered by a 6.72-inch full HD+ display along with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC along with Adreno A619 GPU. The RAM offered on the device is up to 8GB while the storage is up to 256GB storage.

A dual camera setup is present at the rear of the smartphone. The primary camera is 108MP while the other sensor is a 2MP sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. The device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Price and storage variants

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is offered in three RAM+ storage variants. The 6GB+128GB variant costs Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 25,999 while the top 8GB +256GB variant costs Rs 27,999.

Similarly, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is offered in two variants which include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage variants. The 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 17,999 while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 19,999.

Both the devices will be available in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue and Hyperspace Gold. The sale of the smartphones will go on Flipkart.