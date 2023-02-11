Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India, Check availability and price

The much-awaited Coca-Cola Edition of the Realme 10 Pro has arrived in India and the sale of the smartphone will be on 14 February. The special edition of the Realme 10 Pro can be a treat for smartphone collectors. The buyers get a Coca-Cola-themed box along with various collectible items. However, the only thing that can be disappointing is that smartphone is limited to 1000 units only.

In the Coca-Cola-themed deluxe box, the buyers get a Coca-Cola-themed smartphone, a bottle-capped themed pin, lots of stickers, a Realme’s mascot Realmeow figurine, and a unique number from 0001 to 1000. The smartphone gets a unique theme that is based on Coca-Cola. It offers fizzy wallpaper, Coca-Cola-themed animation, notification sounds, and animation. However, there are no upgrades in terms of internal specifications and the smartphone will be the same as the regular variant.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The device is powered by a 6.72-inch full HD+ display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC along with Adreno A619 GPU. The RAM offered on the device is up to 8GB while the storage is up to 256GB storage.

A dual camera setup is present at the rear of the smartphone. The primary camera is 108MP while the other sensor is a 2MP sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. The device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Realme 10 Pro 5G CocaCola Edition is offered in a single variant which includes a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it costs Rs 20,999. The special edition of the smartphone is just Rs 1000 more than the regular one.