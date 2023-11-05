Purify air in your home with these top gadgets, Check list here

In Delhi, the air quality has been a big worry for a long time, especially in the winter when a mix of harmful stuff fills the air. As November begins, pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region have shot up to dangerous levels, making the air hard to breathe. This is likely due to the changing weather, fire crackers during festivals, crop burning, and vehicle exhaust.

In order to keep people safe, the government is closing schools and advising people to stay indoors. They are also suggesting checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) before going out. But there are also some gadgets which can help combat the issue at home. Check some of the gadgets to purify air at home.

Air Purifiers

Air purifiers are a must during heavy pollution times. They help get rid of tiny particles, bad smells, and harmful gases from your indoor air. The good ones come with the HEPA filters and activated carbon to reduce the bad particles in air.

Brands like Dyson and Philips offer a range of air purifiers, so you can pick one that suits your needs and budget.

Personal Air Quality sensors and Monitors

Wearable air quality sensors keep an eye on the air around you and warn you if that is bad. You can also get an air quality monitor to check for common pollutants inside your home.

These gadgets work both indoors and outdoors, helping you make smart decisions about your health. You can even find the Air Quality Index information on your phone and smart watch.

Humidifiers

Humidifiers are yet another of the gadgets to purify air at home. These make the air inside your home better by adding moisture. This can help trap pollutants like dust particles. It also makes your home more comfy and reduces static electricity.

It is noteworthy to mention that humidifiers are not to be placed near air vents. This is because they can draw in dust and other unwanted particles from outside.

Inhalers and Breathing Analyzers

When the air super dirty, breathing can be tough. Breathing analyzers can help you keep a track of your breath and spot any problems early. Inhalers are a big help when you are struggling to breathe. It is advisable to follow your doctor’s advice and keep an eye on your breathing.

N99 or FFP2 masks

Whenever you need to go outside, a certified N99 or FFP2 mask should be a must. It helps in filtering out the harmful airborne particles and protect your respiratory health. These masks also help in filtering out harmful particles and protect your lungs from the free pollutants.

These masks create a physical barrier that traps toxic air, helping you breathe cleaner and safer air.