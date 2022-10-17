Price Cut! Oppo slashes the prices of these smartphones in India, Check the models here

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has slashed the prices of some of its smartphones in India. The devices which receive a price cut include OPPO F21 Pro, Oppo A55 and Oppo A77. The price cut by Oppo on these smartphones is expected to increase the sales of the smartphones.

Oppo F21 Pro

The Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs 21,999 after the price cut. The MRP of the smartphone is Rs 27,999. Additionally, users get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on using Credit/ Debit card from selected banks. The smartphone gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The colour options available for the smartphone are Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

In terms of specifications, the device offers 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and processor of Snapdragon 680. In terms of camera, the device gets 64 MP primary camera, a 2 MP secondary sensor, and a 2 MP monochrome lens. The device packs a 4500mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.

Oppo A55

The Oppo A55 is priced is available in two variant- 4GB RAM + 64 GB, 6GB RAM + 128 GB. The 4GB variant costs Rs 14,490 while the 6GB variant costs Rs 14,999. Additionally, users get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on using Credit/ Debit card from selected banks. The colour options available for the smartphone are Starry Black, Rainbow Blue and Mint Green.

In terms of specifications, the device offers 6.55-inch IPS LCD display and processor of MediaTek Helio G35. In terms of camera, the device gets 50MP primary camera, a 2 MP secondary sensor, and a 2 MP monochrome lens. The device packs a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

Oppo A77

The Oppo A77 is priced is available in two variant- 4GB RAM + 64 GB, 4GB RAM + 128 GB. The 4GB variant costs Rs 15,499 while the 6GB variant costs Rs 15,999. Additionally, users get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on using Credit/ Debit card from selected banks. The colour options available for the smartphone are Sky Blue and Sunset Orange.

In terms of specifications, the device offers 6.56-inch IPS LCD display and processor of MediaTek Helio G35. In terms of camera, the device gets 50MP wide angle primary camera, and a bokeh depth camera. The device packs a 5000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging.