PM Narendra Modi launches e-RUPI; India’s new digital payment system

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s new digital payment system e-RUPI via video conferencing on Monday.

The platform is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the National Health Authority.

e-RUPI is a digital instrument for cashless and contactless payment. The e-RUPI will be delivered to the mobile phones of beneficiaries in form of an SMS-string based e-voucher or a QR code.

It will generally function like a prepaid gift-voucher that can be redeemed at specific accepting centres without any credit or debit card, a mobile app or internet banking.

It connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

PM Modi has said that the platform will make DBT (direct benefit transfer) more effective in digital transactions in the country and give a new dimension to digital governance.

Here are the key points: