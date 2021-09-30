Oxygen OS 11.1.1.1 update brings improvement in battery performance for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T devices

Smartphone maker OnePlus has now rolled an Oxygen OS 11.1.1.1 for its OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T devices. The new update comes a month after the rollout of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update. It is important to note that this update fixes some problematic issues like battery draining along with some bugs.

The Oxygen OS 11.1.1.1 is roughly a firmware update which also provides a security update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices. This means after the update, both the smartphones run a September 2021 patch.

In addition to fixing the battery drainage issue on both the devices, the Oxygen OS 11.1.1.1 also improves network connection stability along with gyro sensor sensitivity. The update also optimises the system power consumption to reduce heating.

For those who are unknown, the OnePlus 6 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo while OnePlus 6T was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The devices later received Android 10 update and now they are receiving Android 11 update.

The new update has been rolling out and users will be able to access it within few days. The update will be available on your smartphone as a notification. However, if do not receive a notification for the update, you can download it manually by going to the settings and selecting system updates.

The availability of Android 12 for Developers has been announced by Google. The Android 12 update is expected to bring more optimisation of the existing software in many smartphones. The OnePlus devices will be also be receiving Android 12 update in the recent months.

Even though in the recent past, OnePlus has been bit leggy in releasing Android 11 update, the Android 12 update is expected to be offered to many devices soon.

The Android 12 will bring a bunch of new features and improvements that are inspired from One UI design language that is offered on Samsung.

Considering the last Android updates, the public rollout of the Android 12 is expected to be in October. The Android 12 final update will offer OxygenOS 12 skin on the devices.