Oppo Reno 10 5G Series price in India leaked ahead of launch today

Oppo Reno 10 5G series is set to launch in India today. The lineup comprises the vanilla Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, the price in India and specifications of the three handsets have been leaked online. The flagship series made it’s debut in China in May.

Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Price in India Leaked

The base Oppo Reno 10 model is tipped to come in an 8GB +256GB storage option, while the Pro models are confirmed to be available in a 12GB+256GB storage option.

According to known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the price of the new lineup could start at Rs 30,000 in India. The regular Oppo Reno 10 is tipped to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ are tipped to cost Rs 45,000 and Rs 60,000, while the phones could be sold at Rs 40,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently suggested that the Oppo Reno 10 could have a price tag of Rs 38,999 and Rs 44,999 and Rs 59,999, for the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, respectively.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has also tipped the specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series on Twitter. Check them out.

Oppo Reno 10 Series

The Oppo Reno 10 series smartphones is tipped to sport 6.74-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. All three smartphones will runs on Android 13.

The triple rear camera setup of Oppo Reno 10 Pro is teased to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will likely sport a 64-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 snapper with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. They could pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Under the hood, the vanilla model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is said have the Snapdragon 778G SoC, whereas the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 10 might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ are said to carry 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging support and 4,700mAh battery with 100W charging support, respectively.

The company is scheduled to launch the Oppo Reno 10 5G series later today. Both Flipkart and Oppo have a dedicated microsite teasing the specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The Oppo Reno 10 will be launched in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour options. The Pro models will come in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

The vanilla model is listed on the company’s website in an 8GB +256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pro models are confirmed to debut in a 12+256GB storage option.