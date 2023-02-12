Oppo Find N2 Flip launch date confirmed; Expected price, specs

Oppo has confirmed the launch date of its first flip smartphone for the global markets. The Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G smartphone will debut globally on February 15. Ahead of the official launch, some critical information in regard to the Indian launch of the device has been leaked.

The Chinese mobile manufacturer has confirmed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G will also be launching in India on the same day as the global market. However, it seems that the device will be available in India in a limited stock.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the news that the Find N2 Flip will be available with limited stock in India. This could be concerning for many customers looking for a Galaxy Z Flip 4 alternative in the country.

The company has not reveal any details regarding the price of the device in India yet. So, we will get to know its cost at the launch event.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

According to reports, the Oppo Find N2 Flip global variant will have the same specifications as the Chinese model. That means the Find N2 Flip will feature a 6.8-inch primary AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a secondary cover AMOLED display of 3.26 inches. The device offers a creaseless display.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage. It is currently unclear if the 512GB storage model will be launched in India.

As for the camera, the device will likely feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. These can be used as front cameras as well, as the large 3.26-inch cover display can act as a viewfinder. There will be a 32MP camera on the inside display for selfies and video calls.

The flip phone will pack a 4,300mAh battery unit with support for 44W fast charging. The operating system will be ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.