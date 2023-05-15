Oppo F23 5G with 67W SuperVOOC charging launched in India, Check price and other details

Oppo has launched the latest Oppo F23 5G in India on Monday on a live stream event. The new Oppo F-series smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and features a 120Hz refresh rate display along with a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel sensor.

Oppo F23 5G price in India

The Oppo F23 5G has a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The new smartphone is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale via on the company website and Amazon in India from May 18. It has been introduced in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour options.

As an introductory offer, Oppo is offering flat Rs 2,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The exchange offer is capped at Rs 23,748 and there is an extra exchange offer of Rs 2,000. No cost EMI options start at Rs 4,166.

Oppo F23 5G specifications

The Oppo F23 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to deliver 240Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 391ppi. The device runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel micro sensor with f/3.3 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The F23 5G has 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The other features of the smartphone includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature for security purposes.

Oppo F23 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The company claims the phone can be fully charged in 44 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 39 hours of calling time and up to 16 hours of video playback time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 165x76x82mm. It weighs 192 grams.

