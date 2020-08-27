OPPO F17: World’s thinnest smartphone to be launched in India soon

Bhubaneswar: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is going to launch the world’s thinnest smartphone Oppo F17 Pro on September 2 in India.

Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo F17 will be launched in an online event on the evening of September 2 in India and the initial price of this phone in India is estimated to below Rs 25,000.

Oppo claimed that the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone is just 7.48 mm thin with a total weight of 164 grams.

The Oppo phone comes with a 30W fast charging support system.

The smartphone has six cameras setup with four rear camera and two front camera. On the back are a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a pair of 2MP mono sensors.In the front are a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone will be available in six different colors.

The front screen is dominated by a bright and colourful 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a dual punch hole and has an in-display fingerprint lock system.