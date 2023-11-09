Realme GT Neo 6 might be the next affordable flagship device that we are looking for

Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to be launched in Q1 of 2024 and the device is expected to be next affordable flagship device that we might opt for. According to the latest leak, the Realme GT Neo 6 is currently in the works and it will cost as much as $275 (CNY 2000). This is quite cheap when we think about a Qualcomm-powered device. The GT Neo 6 is expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Realme GT Neo 6 is quite similar to that of the design of GT5. Interestingly, the GT5 also offers the same chipset as that of the Neo 6 (i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2). The GT5 with 150W charging is priced from CNY 3000 (approx. $410) and this makes us wonder how the company will cut prices for the GT Neo 6.

Reports have revealed that the GT Neo 6 will get an aluminum frame. We are still unclear whether the device will offer a regular version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or an underclocked version of it.

The device is expected to launch around February 2024 and is expected to compete with the likes of Honor 100 Pro, Redmi K70, OnePlus Ace 3 / 12R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and OnePlus Ace 3 / 12R.