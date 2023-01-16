Oppo A78 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 33W charging launched

Oppo has launched a new smartphone- A78 5G in the Indian market. The Oppo A78 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and is priced at Rs 18,999. It is offered in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will be sold in India through Amazon India as well as the company’s official website.

Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G offers 6.5-inch LCD display with 1612 x 720 HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 90Hz while the peak brightness is 480 nits. The processor of the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 700 and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Extended RAM feature is also present on the device. There is a provision of microSD card in the device too. Memory card up to 1TB can be supported on it.

Speaking about camera of the device, the Oppo A78 5G offers dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. The other camera is a 2MP depth depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP camera sensor and is placed in the water-style notch present at the top of the display.

When it comes to battery backup, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery. A SUPERVOOC fast charging is offered on the smartphone. The company claims that the device can last up to 23 hours in just 60 minutes of charge. A side mounted finger print sensor is present on the device.

The device offers ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Colours, weight and price

Users get the smartphone in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black colours. The phone is 7.9mm in width while the weight is 188g. When it comes to offers, users can get discount and EMI options from various banks. Additionally users get exchange off up to Rs 18,049 on old smartphones. The sale of the smartphone is from January 18, 2023.