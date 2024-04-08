Oppo A3 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to launch soon

Oppo A3 Pro will be launching very soon in China and according to the sources, the launch date is April 12. The Oppo A3 Pro will be the successor to the Oppo A2 Pro. The smartphone will be sold online via the company store as well as partners like JD.com, Tmall and Douyin in China.

Oppo has teased that the A3 Pro will be featuring some sort of ingress protection and tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the device will be getting IP69 rating. This means that users will have an added protection against high-pressure water as well as dust. The smartphone will also offer up to 12GB of RAM and storage of 512GB storage. The device will be offered in three official colours and that include Azure, Pink, and Mountain Blue. Vegan leather will be offered in two out of the three colour variants.

The other rumoured specifications of the device include a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz while the processor is MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. The battery offered on the smartphone is a 5000 mAh battery.

Speaking about the camera of the device, the Oppo A3 Pro features a 64MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. It scores 904 points in the single-core department and 2,364 points in the multi-core score. The device also features on the Geekbench rating. It will be offering Android 14 out of the box.

On the other hand, Oppo has announced the AI Eraser feature in the Reno11 series. The AI Eraser is in-built in the gallery and is quite simple to use. Users have to draw a circle around something and the AI will do the rest. Oppo claims that the generative AI is class-leading and offers good output. The AI Eraser will be offered through an OTA update on the Reno11 Pro 5G, Reno11 5G and Reno11 F 5G.