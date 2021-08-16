OnePlus’s upcoming smartphone spotted on IMEI database; Could be possible OnePlus 10 or next Nord phone

Chinese mobile company OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone that could be launched in the coming months.

According to the reports of @stufflistings, a new OnePlus smartphone with the model number NE2210 has been spotted on the IMEI database.

In the model number ‘NE’ is the first two letters of the phone’s codename while ’22’ means that the phone will be released in the year 2022 and the last ’10’ in the model number indicates that it will be a standard model or the China variant.

However, the company has not revealed any information about this upcoming smartphone but we expect to know more about this in the coming days.

Though the name of the device is not known, it is expected to be the OnePlus 10 smartphone. Many others have also speculated that it could come under the affordable OnePlus Nord series.

As per Gizmochina, if the phone really turned out to be the next smartphone of OnePlus, then the device is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G SoC or the unannounced SM8450 chipset which could be named Qualcomm Snapdragon 898.

Meanwhile, the company recently teased the OnePlus 9T smartphone on its social media page, which leads us to belive that its will be launched soon but its caption “Don’t read too much into it” also raises doubt about it. There are also many reports which has suggested that the OnePlus 9T may not get launched this year.

The company’s current flagship smartphone is OnePlus 9 Pro that features a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android 11-based OxygenOS, 4,500mAh battery, and 65W Warp Charge support.