Oneplus x-ray camera: Camera banned across clothes, these pictures will surprise you

New Delhi: OnePlus 8 Pro, the flagship device from smartphone company OnePlus, has been launched in the past and one of its camera features has been banned. The photochrome sensor in the OnePlus camera could see through thin plastic and some clothing. Due to this ‘X-ray vision’ of the camera, many users raised questions about privacy and now this feature has been completely banned.

A software update from the company has been rolled out for the new device and after this update the camera of the phone will not be able to see things and clothes across. Prior to this update, a lot of users had clicked photos using the phone’s X-ray camera feature and have also shared it on social media. We have brought you the pictures before the ban on this special camera feature of OnePlus.

Photo by t-shirt Pictures shared on social media showed that OnePlus’s infrared lens can see through the case of many gadgets and the photos show wiring and batteries. Another photo surprised the users, which could be read with the help of a text camera written inside the t-shirt. The camera feature of OnePlus was first detected by US tech commentator Ben Jeskin in May and shared photos on Twitter.

Ben had posted a video on his Twitter account showing that OnePlus’s photochrome camera was able to see through the plastic case of the Apple TV set-top box. Photos and videos posted by other users also brought similar results. It was also revealed that the thin black t-shirt can also be seen with the help of this camera feature. However, this feature was able to see only through certain types of material.

There are four camera sensors on the rear panel of OnePlus 8 Pro, including a photochrome lens. After such photos surfaced from the users, the company blocked the photochrome camera for some time. After working on the camera for a long time, the company is disabled this feature forever with new updates. Users were informed about this in an official blog.