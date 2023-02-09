OnePlus unveils its first-ever Mechanical Keyboard

OnePlus has unveiled its first-ever mechanical keyboard, called the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. The Mechanical Keyboard was first teased by the company back in December 2022.

Check out the features and specifications of OnePlus mechanical keyboard.

OnePlus × Keychron

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is made in collaboration with Keychron, one of the most popular mechanical keyboard brands known for their feature-rich, expertly crafted keyboards. The Keyboard 81 Pro reflects the image of its makers — the attention to detail in design that OnePlus brings, paired with the technology and keyboard manufacturing expertise of Keychron.

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro adopts a 75% layout, which retains the fn row, arrow keys, and home cluster (aligned vertically) but gets rid of the numpad for a more compact footprint.

It boasts a CNC aluminum construction reminiscent of older OnePlus devices, offering a clean and premium aesthetic. The keycaps feature two distinct shades of grey, lighter in the middle and darker at the outer keys, which pair well with the silver aluminum frame. You also get two red accent keys — Esc and Enter — and a transparent rotary volume knob that looks stunning.

The Keyboard 81 Pro also features a sleek rod-style stand at the rear, which makes the keyboard stand out (no pun intended). Overall, the design is fantastic and undoubtedly better looking than most other options in the market.

Switches

OnePlus hasn’t specified which switches the Keyboard 81 Pro will ship with — only that it will feature tactile and linear options. The mechanical switches are hot-swappable. However, it remains to be seen with which switches they can be hot-swapped.

Since it’s a Keychron-designed keyboard, we can only speculate that the mechanical switches will either be from Gateron or Keychron itself. However, it appears we will need to wait a little longer to find out.

Double Gasket Mount