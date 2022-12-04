OnePlus to offer four major Android updates on selected devices from next year

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will offer four major Android updates on its selected devices from next year. The company has also announced that security updates on some selected smartphones will be offered for a period of five years. This means that the users of the selected devices will get four Oxygen OS updates for a lifetime.

Speaking about OS updates, Samsung was among the first company to offer four major updates along with five years of security patches (on selected smartphones). OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship device OnePlus 11 in the first half of 2023.

The OnePlus 11 is expected to offer the latest Qualcomm processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. According to tipster Max Jambor, the new device is expected to offer a new colour variant. The tipster mentioned the presence of Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes on the smartphone. The smartphone will also have other colour variants as well.

When it comes to the specifications of the smartphone, the OnePlus 11 seems to offer great features. The device will offer 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of the camera, 50MP primary camera is present on the rear of the device. The other cameras present at the rear include 48MP ultra-wide sensor as well as a telephoto lens. The front camera is a 32MP camera shooter and will be present in the punch-hole camera cut-out.

In terms of RAM, the smartphone is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The operating system offered on the device will be Android 13 based on Oxygen OS.