After a prolonged wait, finally OnePlus has started rolling the Android 11 Beta update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T Series Smartphones. This is the first OxygenOS 11 open beta OS for the company’s 2019 models.

Android 11 Beta that comes in the form of OXygenOS 11 is a controversial release since it carries an UI identical to the Samsung One UI 3.0, other than the Stock Android look of OnePlus Phones. But it too carries some dynamic features that include an Always-on Display, a new system font, improvised Zen mode, and other Android 11 goodies. The update also brings enhancements to the camera interface and HEVC support for video-aficionados.

Being the released OS in beta version, it accompanies certain limitations for the testers. Primarily, your handset must be a carrier unlocked model to test. And post update you decide to downgrade your device due to lack of performance, you will end up loosing all your mobile data. Here is a list of issues you might face in your handset post update.

Increased risk of power consumption and instability.

The Gallery App might slow to function and few pictures may not be displayed in the gallery at times.

Devices connected to your handset via Bluetooth may not play sound occasionally.

You might face issues in Brightness adjustment.

If you are ready to accept the said risks, then you might think of visiting the OnePlus forum to test the OXygenOS 11 Beta on your OnePlus 7 and 7T Smartphones.