OnePlus Open spotted in Anushka Sharma’s hands, launch soon

OnePlus’s first foldable phone is expected to be launched in the market on October 19. Though the company has not revealed any information about the device yet. We already have some information about it’s design, pricing, and specifications through leaks. Previously we have seen the possible renders of the the foldable phone.

Now, we get to have a glimpse of the handset in real-life after Indian actress Anushka Sharma was spotted by paparazzi holding a foldable phone with a circular camera cutout at the back, which seems identical to the leaked OnePlus Open renders.

Reports were suggesting that it could be a staged leak as the actress was seen holding the phone and unfolding it in front of the media persons.

OnePlus Open price in India (tipped)

As per leaked reports, the OnePlus Open could be priced between Rs 1,10,000 and Rs 1,20,000 in India. It will rival Samsung’s current Galaxy Fold flagship smartphone Galaxy Z Fold5, whoch as a price tag of R 1,54,999 in India.

OnePlus Open specifications (expected)

OnePlus Open is expected to be equipped with a 7.8-inch AMOLED 2K inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is said to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs OxygenOS 13.1 with Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the handset is tipped to be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno GPU. OnePlus Open will likely offer up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlsu Open Foldable phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary shooter, and a 64MP lens. For selfies, the OnePlus Open could feature a 32MP and 20MP front cameras on the front. It packs 4,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

