OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite launched in Europe as OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite earbuds in the European market with a twist. The product is the same as that launched in China. However, the company has named it OnePlus Buds Pro 2R. The smartphone is available in white colour variant only.

The company is offering the earbuds with introductory offers that include a €20 discount. The special price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R earbuds is €129 while the regular price is €149. In order to avail of the introductory price, users have to pre-order the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R until September 25 at 11:00 CEST from OnePlus’ official store.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is currently priced at €125.30 after a discount of 30 percent. The earbuds will be available in two colours- Obsidian Black, Arbor Green. The original price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is €179. This means currently buying the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (against OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite) makes more sense. However, on regular prices getting a OnePlus Buds Pro 2R makes more sense.

The differences between the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 include wireless charging as well as head tracking support on the latter.

