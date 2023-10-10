OnePlus Open launch soon: Official teaser released

Chinese Smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus has released an official teaser of it’s folding phone ‘OnePlus Open’ that will launch soon.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch it’s first ever foldable phone, which has been named OnePlus Open. The company has released an official teaser of the folding phone that will launch soon. The Chinese brand has yet to reveal a launch date, but the teaser might suggest a launch sometime later this month.

OnePlus Open launch soon

OnePlus has teased an upcoming smartphone with the caption ‘A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening soon,’ in a new post on X (formerly Twitter). The picture seems to be of a Foldable phone, which will most likely be the OnePlus Open. Moreover, the caption hints at the Open name.

Ahead of it’s launch, the foldable phone of OnePlus was spotted on a recent Geekbench listing. Moreover, Indian actress Anushka Sharma was also seen holding a device that seemed to be the OnePlus Open. The phone matches previous renders of the Find N3 Fold. Reports have suggested that the upcoming OnePlus foldable phone will be a rebranded Oppo Find N3 Fold.

The Oppo Find N3 Fold was released in China. However, they are not available for other markets yet.

Launch Date (Expected)

As per previous leak reports, the OnePlus Open is rumoured to make its debut in India on October 19. As for the specifications, the OnePlus Open is likely to feature a 7.8-inch 2K internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The foldable phone might come with a 4,800mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging.