OnePlus has launched the much-awaited Nord CE 5G smartphone along with the new OnePlus TV U1S in India. The company launched the mid-budget device as the successor to OnePlus Nord.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera and ultra-slim profile, has officially been launched for India.

The company also unveiled the OnePlus TV U1S at the event with a starting price of Rs 39,999 and goes up to Rs 62,999 for the top-end variant. It will come in 50-inch, 55 inch, and 65-inch variants.

OnePlus TV U1S will be available on open sale starting tomorrow, 11 June 2021 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, as well as partner retail stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price, sale date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price is set at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price of Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is price at Rs 27,999.

The phone has been launched in three colour variants that is Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.

The phone will be available for pre-orders starting tomorrow on Amazon India and OnePlus India website. It is scheduled to go on sale on June 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus says the phone is only 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs just 170-grams making it one of their sleekest offerings since the OnePlus 6T.

It runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. The company has offered assured updates for two years and security updates for three years for the phone.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB on board storage.

In terms of optics, the handset sports a triple camera setup at the back consists of a 64MP main camera, with 4-in-1 pixel binning and EIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera that provides a 119-degree field of view along with a 2MP mono sensor. At the front, the phone has an 16MP selfie camera.

The camera features include NightScape, Ultrashot HDR, Pro Mode, time-lapse support, and many more.

The Nord CE packs a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company claims that the phonecan be charged from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers a 3.5mm headphone jack.