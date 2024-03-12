OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India on April 1, Check details here

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is all set to be launch in India on April 1 at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). While OnePlus Nord CE 5 with Snapdragon 782G SoC was unveiled in India in June 2023, the CE 4 is all set to go official next month.

The Chinese smartphone company has unveiled the arrival of the new the Nord CE 4 via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. OnePlus Nord CE 4 will go official next month.

Just like OnePlus Nord CE 3, the CE 4 also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and has a dual –rear camera setup. The smartphone has been teased two colour options, i.e., black and green. As per the leak data, the phone will be accompanied with a microphone and an IR blaster on the top frame.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is likely to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. On its rear, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone might have a 16-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is listed in two storage variants (8GB RAM and 128GB, 16GB RAM and 256GB variants) and two colour options named Green and Tempest Gray shades. The base storage model is currently available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, instead of its launch price of Rs 33,999. Likewise, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variants is listed for Rs 33,999, instead of Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G has a triple camera unit at the rear of the device houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At front, a 16-megapixel lens is housed at center for selfies.