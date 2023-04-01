OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 key specifications confirmed

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is scheduled to debut its new Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone along with Nord Buds 2 in India at a launch event on April 4. Ahead of its official launch, the company president Kinder Liu has revealed some key specifications of the yet-to-launch smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite confirmed specs

Kinder Liu has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the upcoming Nord series smartphone will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone will boot the latest Android 13 operating system with the company’s layer of OxygenOS 13.1 on-top.

Moreover, OnePlus has already confirmed that the phone will feature a 108MP main camera and a 5000mAh battery that will have 67W fast charging support. The other confirmed features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apart from this, OnePlus has also revealed that the Nord CE 3 Lite will be coming in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specs

OnePlus has also revealed that its upcoming true wireless earbuds — OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be launched alongside the Nord CE 3 lite . OnePlus has claimed that the Nord Buds 2 will offer clearer and heavier sound. It will come with 12.4mm dual drivers.

The true wireless earbuds come with the company’s BassWave algorithm which dynamically enhances your sound for a balanced listening experience. OnePlus has also shared some images of the earbuds in a blue color variant. The shared images hint that the upcoming true wireless earbuds could have a similar design as its predecessor.