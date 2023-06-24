OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 India launch soon: Listed on Amazon

Amazon has teased the launch of a new OenPlus smartphone in India, which is expected to be the OnePlus Nord 3. As per Amazon, the device is going to be ‘Fast’ and ‘ Smooth’ and will feature a OnePlus Alert Slider. However, the page has not listed the launch date and the name of the device yet.

OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone listed on Amazon

Amazon has teased the next OnePlus Nord smartphone launch event on the micr0site. However, the page does not reveal the launch date yet. The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be launched in the first week of July. The company might reveal the key features of the upcoming Nord phone in the coming days.

The reports have speculated that the Chinese manufacturer might launch the OnePlus Nord 3 along side OnePlus Nord CE 3. The OnePlus Nord 3 is the highly-anticipated successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, while the Nord CE 3 will offer slightly better hardware compared to the Nord CE 3 Lite.

Check all the details about the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 here.

OnePlus Nord 3 expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V that launched in China earlier this year. If this is true, then we will likely see similar specifications on the device.

The Nord 3 will likely have a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. the phone will carry up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It will run on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

For photography, the device will likely get 50MP primary camera, 8MP secondary lens, and 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies and vide chats, it will have a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. The device might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 expected specifications

The Nord CE 3 might feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. It will run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top and have a 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging support.

The phone will likely sport a 50MP IMX890 primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

