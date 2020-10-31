OnePlus Confirms The Launch Of Upcoming OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition On Nov 2

Beijing: OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming ‘OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition’ smartphone is all set for launch on November 2.

The phone is expected to have a custom theme, similar to other cross-branding partnerships in the past, reports GSMArena.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition was first announced at the 8T’s launch event, with the promise of a ‘pre-sale’ on November 4.

OnePlus has partnered with game developer CD Projekt for this limited-edition handset. Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming action role-playing video game that is scheduled to launch on December 10.

In terms of specifications, the phone may run on OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and may feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is expected to come with 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

