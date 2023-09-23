Tecno Phantom V Flip with 6.9 inch foldable display launched in India

Tecno has launched its first foldable smartphone in the form of Phantom V Flip. The smartphone offers 6.9 inch foldable display as well as an external OLED circular screen. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8050 chipset and gets 8GB RAM (and an extra 8 GB extended RAM). The device will be available for sale in India on October 1.

Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Flip comes with a LTPO AMOLED 6.9”display (2640×1080 resolution). The chipset offered on the smartphone is Mediatek Dimensity 8050 octa-core processor that offers 3.0 GHz. The storage on the smartphone is 256GB while the RAM is 8GB. There is also an extended RAM feature that adds extra 8GB. The foldable panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. On the other hand the external display is 1.32 inches.

Cameras of the smartphone include a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The primary camera offers a 1/1.73” sensor, f/1.7 aperture lens and PDAF. The camera inside the smartphone is a 32MP sensor and is placed in a punch hole. In its original or unfolded form, the smartphone is 171mm tall and under 7mm thick. The battery present on the smartphone is 4000mAh and supports 45W wired charging. The company bundles the charger in the box and claims that 15 minutes of charging will offer around 50 percent.

Tecno ships the device with the all-new HiOS 13.5 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

A personal assistant on the smartphone in available in the form of EllaGPT and it offers intelligent features.

The device is offered in Black and Purple color options.

In terms of pricing, it will cost Rs 49,999 for the Indian market.