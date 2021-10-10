OnePlus 9RT officially confirmed to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 display; Sales begin from Oct 19

Beijing: Chinese mobile manufacturer OnePlus recently announced that its upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 9 RT will be up for pre-orders in China starting from October 13 and the sale will begin on October 19. Now the company has confirmed the key specifications of the smartphone.

The Chinese company has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature a 120Hz E4 display and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

However, the company did not provide information on the RAM and storage space of the phone. But the OnePlus 9 RT was seen with a 12GB RAM on the Geekbench listing. It is also expected to have an 8GB option as well.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

In addition, the phone appears to have glossy and matte finish and is tipped to come in three different shades.

The phone maker also confirmed that 9 RT will be launched in two color options. Interested customers can pre-book the OnePlus 9 RT through online retailer JD.com and Suning.com.

OnePlus is also going to unveil the TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2 along with OnePlus 9RT. The TWS earbuds are teased to have an active noise cancellation of 40 decibels.

We can get the full specification details of the upcoming phone after its launch.

The company is expected to bring both the devices in India, However, there is no information on the exact date and timeline of the launch.

In another OnePlus news, the firm has announced that it will integrate it’s OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS teams to plan the future software experience together.

OnePlus Founder and Chief Product Officer for OPPO, Pete Lau, said that the company is working hard to create better products and a better experience for the users.