OnePlus 9 RT set to launch on October 13; Design revealed

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the OnePlus 9 RT at 7:30 PM on October 13 in China. The company has made a dedicated page for the OnePlus 9 RT on its China website, which has now gone live after the launch date announcement.

The images shared on the page shows the back design of the upcoming phone. The phone is seen with a quad camera setup along with dual flash camera on the rear in the images. The phone was seen in a silver colour. The page also has a reservation button. So, interested customers can reserve one if they want to buy it.

Earlier, Gsmarena reported that the phone has been spotted in a benchmark’s database, which revealed that it’s expected to run Android 11. The phone may come in three colors.

OnePlus 9 RT’s official looking renders have also been leaked which have revealed its design, and the camera module.

The OnePlus 9 RT is the upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R, which was launched back in April.

OnePlus 9 RT Specification (Expected)

The OnePlus 9 RT is rumored to come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support. The phone will likely run on ColorOS 12 based Android 11 OS.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The big upgrade is likely to be the main camera sensor, which is rumored to be a Sony’s 50 MP IMX766. The other cameras of the quad camera setup is likely to include a 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and another 2-megapixel mono camera. The phone may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus phone is likely to be priced between 2,000 Yuan (around Rs 23,306) and 3,000 Yuan (around Rs 34,936) in China, said reports.

The OnePlus 9RT is apparently only going to be available in India and China. However, there is no information on the launch date and specification details for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9 RT yet.