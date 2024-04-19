Samsung Exynos 2500 rumoured to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

Samsung manufactures its own flagship chipset and those are found in the premium devices. Even though the manufacturer is currently struggling to get an edge over Snapdragon’s premium chipsets, it has not been successful in it. According to the latest rumour, the Samsung Exynos 2500 might go past the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of performance.

According to a post by PandaFlashPro on X, the Exynos 2500 will have an edge over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of power, efficiency as well as performance. Even though the Exynos 2400 can manage to compete with the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung was not better. The Exynos 2500 is based on a 3nm process technology and this will give it an edge as compared to the Snapdragon counterpart. The fourth generation Snapdragon 8 will be based on the 4nm process technology.

The Exynos 2500 will be offered with two variants and will be used in smartphones as well as tablets and Galaxy Book laptops. While the smartphones will offer Exynos 2500 with an octa-core CPU while the other devices will offer Exynos 2500 with a 10-core CPU.

On the other hand, MediaTek has announced Dimensity 6300 and this will be its mid-range chipset. This chipset is the improved version of the Dimensity 6100+ that launched last year. The CPU cluster works at 2.4Ghz. It offers two Cortex-A76 cores that are paired with six Cortex-A55 cores.

The Dimensity 6300 is offered with TSMC’s 6nm process and will offer Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The new chipset is expected to give 10 percent boost in CPU performance as compared to the 6100+. The Dimensity 6300 also offers MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology which will offer power saving along with integrated 5G modem compliance.

It is expected that the realme C65 5G will be the first device to offer the Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will be launched later this month.