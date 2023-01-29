OnePlus 11R design render leaked; Launch on February 7

OnePlus is set to launch its upcoming OnePlus 11 in India on February 7. The company has also confirmed that it will introduce its new R-series smartphone in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 11 5G. The upcoming OnePlus 11R will debut as a successor to the 10R 5G in India.

According to reports, the OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 2. Some key specs and design of the device has been teased by the company ahead of its launch. The OnePlus 11R 5G will sport a new design that includes a curved frame and back.

Now, the rear panel design of the upcoming OnePlus R-series smartphone has been leaked. The renders leaked by tipster Ice Universe shows the OnePlus Ace 2 and 11 5G will feature an almost identical rear design.

Check all the leaked and confirmed details about the design, and specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G we have known so far.

OnePlus 11R Design Render

The upcoming OnePlus 11R premium phone will be launching in India on February 7. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s design has leaked online. Tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the upcoming 11R 5G will sport a circular camera module design, which is housed on a part of the frame that extends toward the rear panel, similarly to the OnePlus 11 5G. However, the camera module does not have a telephoto camera sensor and the Hasselblad branding.

Moreover, the leaked renders suggest that the 11R 5G will have a plastic frame, instead of a metal chassis. The 11R 5G is tipped to sport an alert slider on the right side and the power button will be placed below it. Meanwhile, the volume rocker will be placed on the left edge.

As per leaked reports, the device will come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The leaked prototype of the device shows the display will feature a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The screen is curved towards the edges.

The phone will also likely run Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 out of the box in India.

The device will be launched in a Galactic Silver colour option in India. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is likely to get a 16GB RAM option with 256GB of storage as well.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to sport a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP Sony IMX766 or Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The primary camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. At front, the 11R 5G will have a 16MP camera to capture selfies.

The device is likely to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for the base 8GB RAM variant. While, the 16GB RAM option is said to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000.