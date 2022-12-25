OnePlus 11 Images Leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus 11 is set to launch in China soon while the device will arrive in India at a later date on February 7,2023. The device has surfaced on the Chinese certifying authority TENAA.

The specifications of the device have also been revealed. The images of the upcoming flagship smartphone have also appeared on the TENAA.

Prior to this, we have seen glimpses of the device via the various teaser released by the Chinese company. Now, the leaked images have revealed the overall design of the device.

The smartphone is seen with a circular rear camera module that seems to have one LED flash and three camera sensors. The camera module also sports a Hasselblad logo in the middle of the island.

On the right side, the phone features the brand’s signature alert slider alongside the power button. The volume rockers are located on the right edge.

On the front, the phone features a a curved display with a hole-punch cutout on the right corner.

OnePlus 11 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 11 is tipped to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 × 1440 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run Android 13 out of the box.

Under the hood, it will carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The device will pack a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 11 will likely house a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor and a 32MP selfie shooter.

It will also have a a fingerprint sensor and measure 163.1 × 74.1 × 8.53mm and weigh around 205 gm.