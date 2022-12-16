OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition India launch confirmed, May cost Rs 55,999

OnePlus has announced a special Marvel edition of the OnePlus 10T for the Indian market. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be launched in the country via OnePlus Red Cable Club between December 17 and 19, 2022. The special edition of the OnePlus 10T will also come with Marvel-themed goodies.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched earlier this year in August. Now, for the special edition, the company has collaborated with Marvel Studios.

Ahead of its official launch, the upcoming OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition has surfaced on the ShopDisney.in website. As per reports, the special edition of the OnePlus 10T will come with 3 Marvel-themed exclusive accessories. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box listed on ShopDisney contains one Iron Man-themed mobile case, a Captain America-themed pop-socket and a Black Panther-themed phone stand.

OnePlus 10T 5G specifications

As stated above, the OnePlus 10T 5G was launched in August this year. The smartphone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 950 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixels Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS support and an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixels macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. It is backed by a 4800mAh battery, with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition price in India, availability

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition might be priced at Rs 55,999 for the 16GB+256GB variant on the above-mentioned website. As mentioned earlier, the special edition of the OnePlus 10T in India will be available on OnePlus’ Red Cable Club.