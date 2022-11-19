OnePlus 10 Pro gets price cut, Prices now start at Rs 61,999 in India

OnePlus has slashed the prices of its flagship device- OnePlus 10 Pro in India by 7 percent or Rs 6,000 in India. After the price cut, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant. It is assumed that the price revision has been made due to the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is offered in two variants- the 8GB RAM variant and the 12GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB variant was earlier available for Rs 66,999. After the price cut, it is available for Rs 61,999. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256 GB variant was earlier available at Rs 71,999 and it currently costs Rs 66,999. A price cut of 6 percent or Rs 5,000 is available on the device. Both devices are available in two attractive colours- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

Users also get exchange benefits on the purchase of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor (4 nm) will be present under the hood. It will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the device will feature a Hasselblad triple camera setup at the back and a selfie camera at the front. The back camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The video qualities supported on the smartphone are [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps. The smartphone offers OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W Supervooc fast charging support. The device can be fully charged in just 32 minutes, claimed OnePlus. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1.