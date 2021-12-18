OnePlus 10 Pro full specs leaked: 50MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 125W Charging tipped

The full specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone have leaked online. The smartphone is expected to launch in China in January or February 2022 under the OnePlus 10 Series along side OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10R. OnePlus has not yet confirmed the OnePlus 10 launch date yet.

Both the vanilla and Pro model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Internet tipster Digital Chat Starion has leaked the full specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the tipster, the phone will come with a new 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core as well as 4x faster AI performance with Qualcomm’s 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine powering it.

Earlie reports have suggested OnePlus 10 launch will happen along with the Pro model in the January-February time period in 2022 in China. The OnePlus 10 and Pro model will arrive in the global market in March-April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro Full Specs: Leaked OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, Features

As per Digital Chat Station, OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a single punch-hole cutout. The leaked renders have suggested that the upcoming handset will come with a new square shaped camera module.

The phone will sport a triple cameras set up and an LED flash in the back. The triple camera setup may include a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. The upcoming phone is said to have a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

The device will run on Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12 out of the box. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will be IP68 rated that will make it waterproof.

The upcoming OnePlus phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support and may have 125W fast charging on board.

