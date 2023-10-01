Nothing Phone (2) to get Rs 5,000 price cut during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is scheduled to kick start on October 8 and will go on till October 15 this year. The e-commerce platform will be offering exciting offers and discounts on the purchase of multiple category of products. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, customers mainly focus on the purchase of electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, pcs and more. Flipkart has already teased various offers for the smartphone from brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nothing, and more. Now, Flipkart has revealed that Nothing Phone (2), which is sold online exclusively on Flipkart, will be getting a massive price cut during this Big Billion Days sale. Moreover, Nothing will provide special card and exchange offers for a total discount of up to Rs 12,000.

Nothing Phone (2) price cut on Flipkart

Nothing Phone (2) will be offered with Rs 5,000 flat discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The device is priced at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to Rs 54,999. With the Rs 5,000 flat discount, the phone’s price will be down to Rs. 39,999 for the base 8/128GB option, and the 12/256GB variant will cost Rs. 44,999. The top-end 12/512GB storage variant price will be cut down to Rs 49,999.

The price can be further cut down with the Rs 3,000 instant discount by making the purchase through ICICI, Kotak or Axis bank cards. In addition, Flipkart is offering a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus for exchanging on your old device.

With all of this combined, buyers can save up to Rs 12,000 and the starting price of the device will be effectively down to just Rs 32,999 for the Nothing Phone (2)

For the first time, the White colour variant will also be available for the base 8GB RAM variant.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications

The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device sports a dual camera unit at the rear that houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide shooter. The device has a 32MP front snapper for selfies.

The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired, 15W wireless charging support. The device boots Android 13 with Nothing OS on top.

