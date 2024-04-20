Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A launched with active noise cancellation feature in India

Nothing has launched the latest Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A TWS earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity in India. Both earbuds feature the in-ear detection feature and are claimed to offer a battery life of over 40 hours. The Nothing earbuds come with ChatGPT integration that will work through a pinch-to-speak action.

You can check the price, specifications, and features of the latest Nothing TWS earbuds in the details below:

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A price in India, availability

The price of Nothing Ear is set at Rs 11,999, while the Nothing Ear A has a cost of at Rs 7,999 in the country. The earbuds are already available for pre-order now and the sale date for both earphones has been scheduled for April 22.

The colour options available on the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are Black and White. However, the Ear A also comes in a third Yellow colour option.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A specifications, features

Both the Nothing Ear and Ear A earbuds pack 46mAh battery each, while the charging cases carry 500mAh batteries. The Nothing Ear is said to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours, while the Ear A is said to provide a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours. The charging cases are equipped with USB Type-C ports.

Nothing Ear and Ear A are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. While the Nothing Ear has ceramic diaphragms, the Ear A comes with PMI + TPU ones. The company has claimed that the earbuds support up to 45dB ANC and include a transparency mode.

The earbuds support dual connectivity which means they can be paired with two devices simultaneously. Apart from this, they also have an in-ear detection feature.

Both Nothing Ear and Ear A are compatible with the Nothing X application where users can customise the sound. They also come with a ChatGPT integration to access existing ChatGPT services. The feature users can access through a pinch-to-speak action. However, users will need to satisfy some conditions for this feature to work. They need to have the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT on their Nothing phones to access this feature.

Both the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. However their charging case come with different rating of IP55 and IPX2, respectively. Both earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Nothing Ear A supports SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs and the Nothing Ear additionally supports LDHC 5.0 alongside these.

