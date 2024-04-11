Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) launch on April 18; Price and features tipped

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), the latest products from the company, will be launched in India on April 18, 2024. However, the company has not revealed any information about the features and specifications of these upcoming earbuds.

As we wait for the company to make the big reveal, a leak report has shared the price and key features of the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) price (Tipped)

Android Headlines reported that the Nothing Ear, is expected to be priced at EUR 150, which is approximately Rs 13,500 in Indian rupees. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (a) could have a price tag of EUR 100, which is approximately Rs 9,000.

The Nothing Ear could be introduced in Black and White shades while the Ear (a) will be offered in Yellow, Black, and White options.

Nothing Ear

The upcoming Nothing Ear earbuds is expected to be feature-rich. It will likely be equipped with active noise cancellation and IP54 rating for the earbuds and IPX2 rating for the case. It could also support dual connection.

With the active noise cancellation feature on, the Nothing Ear is suggested to offer a battery life of 7.5 hours and 33 hours with the case. Moreover, there will be fast charging support, which will enable usage of 10 hours with just a 10-minute charge.

Like the earlier company products, the upcoming earbuds will come with a transparent design.

Nothing Ear (a)

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds will be similar to the Nothing Ear model, except for the battery life. According to the report, the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds will have longer battery life of eight hours with ANC off and a total of 38 hours with the case.

Apart from this, the Nothing Ear (a) will have all the features of the Nothing Ear including active noise cancellation, quick charging, and dual connection support.

Moreover, the earbuds will have a IP54 waterproof rating, while the case will have an IP55 rating.

Reportedly, the new yellow option is intended to convey a more eco-friendly design for the Nothing Ear (a).

We will get the true details about the upcoming Nothing TWS earbuds after they get launched on April 18. So don’t just believe speculations and wait for its launch.