OnePlus launches Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls at Rs 799

Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Saturday forayed into the wired earphones category in India with the launch of its first-ever Nord wired earphones.

In India, the Nord wired earphones will go on sale on September 1 at just Rs 799 across online and offline channels.

The company looks to offer its signature audio experience to a wider audience with an accessible range of wired earphones compatible with the 3.5mm jack.

The product will come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity, set to deliver the all too familiar OnePlus bass experience, the company said in a statement.

The design will resemble the community-favourite OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series with a smooth black finish, complemented by striking red accents for the classic OnePlus look.

Some of the other key features are easy audio controls and magnetic clip.

The earphones come equipped with magnets to ensure portability and a hassle-free experience.

The device features an inline mic and button controls which give users better control over calls, multimedia and the ability to manage voice assistant.

The earphones are compatible with laptops, gaming consoles and Nord smartphones using the 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the earphones come with three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips.