Nokia launches budget smartphone Nokia C22 in India, Prices start at Rs 7999

Nokia has launched a new budget smartphone in India in the form of Nokia C22. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs 7999 and is available is multiple variants. The Nokia C22 is a budget smartphone and is meant for those users who are looking for an Android device under Rs 9000.

Specifications

Display

When it comes to display, the smartphone gets a 16.55 cm (6.51 inch) display and offers 20:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of the display is 720 x 1600 pixels.

Camera

In terms of camera, the Nokia C22 gets a dual rear camera setup. While the primary camera is a 13MP sensor, the other camera is a 2MP unit. An LED flash is placed near the rear cameras while the fingerprint sensor is placed at the rear. The back of the device is made of polycarbonate material and gets a nanao pattern. There is a Water Resistant (IPX grading) too on the device.

Connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, the Nokia C22 gets 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS/ Galileo etc. In terms of network, it supports GSM, LTE and WCDMA. In terms of sensors, the device gets an accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Users get security updates for 2 years, claimed the company.

Nokia C22 gets a Unisoc SC9863A octacore processor which goes up to 1.6Ghz. In terms of memory, the device gets up to 4GB of RAM while the internal storage is 64 GB. The MicroSD card support on the device is up to 256 GB.

Dimensions and Colour

The smartphone weighs just 190g and has dimensions of 75.89mm x 164.6mm x 8.55mm (width x height x depth).

The Nokia C22 is available in multiple colours and it includes Purplr, Charcoal and Sand.

Price and Box accessories

The 2GB RAM + 64GB variant costs Rs 7,999 while the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant costs Rs 8499.

Users get a charger, jelly case, micro usb charger, quick start guide and safety booklet.