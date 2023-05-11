Get BSNL Broadband Connection with free installation, check details here

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is quite popular among its users for its reliability. The state-run Indian telecom company offers good networks in rural as well as urban areas. Recently, the company has waived installation charges on broadband connections. Initially reported by Telecom Talk, the offer is available till March 31, 2024.

The free installation charge is available for copper connections as well as fibre connections. This offer is applicable across India and it is expected that the company will add more subscribers to its base. The users who need a copper connection do not have to pay Rs 250 as an installation charge. On the other hand, the users who install a Bharat Fibre connection at their homes will not have to pay Rs 500 installation charge.

The BSNL Fibre plans start with the base Rs 329 plan. Users can get up to 20 Mbps speed with up to 1TB of data. After the data limit, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. However, the above-mentioned plan is not meant for everyone. The new customers in some selected cities of India can only purchase this plan offered by BSNL.

On the other hand, BSNL offers Fibre Rural Home WiFi/ Ghar ka Wi-Fi plan for its rural customers. This plan offers a speed of up to 30 Mbps till 1TB for its customers. After the data limit, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. Users also get unlimited calls (local + STD) to any network under this plan. This plan is however limited to the individuals who reside in the rural areas of the country.

There is also a Fibre Basic Neo plan for the users and it costs just Rs 449. This plan offers a speed of up to 30 Mbps till 3.3TB for its customers. After the data limit, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. Users also get unlimited calls (local + STD) to any network under this plan.