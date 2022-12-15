Nokia C31: Budget smartphone under Rs 10K with triple rear camera setup launch

Nokia has launched another budget smartphone in India in the form of Nokia C31. The Nokia C31 is priced just under Rs 10K and offers basic design along with many features that will be useful in day-to-day activities. The Nokia C31 is the successor to the Nokia C21 and is likely to be offered online as well as offline.

Specifications

The Nokia C31 gets a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 resolution. The refresh rate is 60Hz and is powered by a Unisoc chipset. The smartphone offers an option for 3GB/ 4GB RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the device is 32GB/64GB.

In terms of the camera, the device is powered by a triple camera setup at the rear. The main camera is a 13MP sensor while the macro sensor is 2MP. The depth sensor is 2MP while the selfie camera is a 5MP camera. The device offers a stock Google camera and it features multiple modes like Night mode, HDR, and many more.

Nokia C31 offers Android 12OS out of the box and will get an Android 13 OS update in the future. There are a few third-party apps on the smartphone and it including GoPro Quik and Spotify. The device gets IP52 water resistance and this ensures that the users need not be worried about accidental splashes.

The device offers a 5050mAh battery and supports 10W charging. In terms of connectivity features, the device gets features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB type-C, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device gets a fingerprint scanner and memory card support of up to 256GB.

Colours and price

The smartphone is offered in Charcoal, Mint and Cyan colour options. While the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 9999, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs 10,999.