Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch in India, offered in multiple variants

Wearable gadgets manufacturer Noise has launched Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch in India. The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch is offered in multiple variants and offers a great bunch of features. The smartwatch is currently on sale on gonoise official website at a starting price of Rs 3999 and goes up to Rs 4999 (both prices are special offer prices).

When it comes to features, the Noise ColorFit Vision 3 is offered with 1.96 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410×502. On the other hand, the brightness of the watch is 550 nits. The Bluetooth version offered on the smartwatch is BT v5.3. Users need to have iOS 11.0 (or above) or Android 3.0 (or above) on their smartphones.

Some key features that are included in the ColorFit Vision 3 include Gesture Control, SmartDND, dual menu UI options, Auto Sports Detection etc. When it comes to the health features of the smartwatch we, get features like heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, breathing, calories buned, sleep patterns etc. It offers 100+ sports modes and cloud based watch faces too.

The battery on the smartwatch is 300mAh and offers a standby time of 30 days. The users will get a regular battery backup of 7 days. When it comes to charging, the smartwatch offers up to 2 hours of charging time.

When it comes to watch strap material it is offered in three types- silicon, metal and leather. The watch case in metal and offers IP68 protection. The silicon and leather strap version of the smartwatch is offered at Rs 3999. On the other hand, the metal strap version of the smartwatch costs Rs 4999.

