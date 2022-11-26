Noise Air Buds 2 with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity debuts in India: Price, features

Noise has launched new affordable Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones in India at Rs 1,799. The latest TWS earphones from the company comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The company seeks to enhance call quality with the new true wireless earphones.

Check out the features and price details of the Noise Air Buds 2 TWS earbuds.

Noise Air Buds 2 Features and Specifications

The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earbuds offer an outer-ear fit. The Air Buds 2 has Bluetooth 5.3. 13mm dynamic drivers that offers a enhanced calling experience. However, the earbuds does not offer noise cancellation support. But, it offers environmental noise reduction for calls.

Noise offers a translucent charging case lid with Air Buds 2. At the bottom of the charging case are the pairing button and packs a USB Type-C connection port for charging. The earbuds support fast charging and is claimed to offer a a battery life of up to 40 hours per charge cycle.

The Noise Air Buds 2’s other features include touch controls, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and environmental noise reduction for calls.

Noise Air Buds 2 Price and Availability

The Air Buds 2 is priced at Rs 1,799 in India and are currently available on Amazon and the company’s website. The truly wireless headset comes in two colours: Clear Black and Clear White, all of which include translucent lid designs.

The Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones will compete with wireless earbuds from companies like Realme, OnePlus, and Boat, among others.