New affordable Redmi A1+ launched in India at just Rs 7,499

Xiaomi has launched a new entry-level Redmi A1+ smartphone in India on Friday. The company released the phone just weeks after introducing the Redmi A1. The latest Redmi A1+ has similar specifications as the A1 but has an added layer of security.

Check out the price and specification details of the Redmi A1+ smartphone.

Redmi A1+ Pricing And Availability

The Redmi A1+ is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant, and Rs 8,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The company is also offering a limited-time discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of A1+. The offer is available till October 31, 2022. With the discount, the price will be down to Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively for both variants. The phone can be purchased in three colors – Black, blue and green on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and from offline retailers.

Redmi A1+: Specs and Features

The Redmi A1+ sports a sleek leather textured design, and a square-shaped camera bump in the back. The latest Redmi smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display that carries a resolution of 1600 x 720 along with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nits of brightness, and a waterdrop notch. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs Android 12.

As for optics, the device sports dual camera set up at the back including 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera features include Kaleidoscope effect, time-lapse, short video, and more. The Redmi A1+ packs a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claimed can last up to 2 days on a single charge. It also has a 10W charger in-box.

The other features of the phone include a pre-installed FM Radio app, a 3.5mm jack, a single speaker, support for 20+ regional languages, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, and more. The device does not support 5G. The back panel also has a fingerprint scanner.