Need a laptop under Rs 20000: These laptops can be really handy if you are a student

A laptop is a bare minimum if you are a college student. These days most of the coursework requires a student to have a laptop for studying, taking notes as well as for online classes. Well, being a student there is always a budget constraint, and not everyone can afford mid-range laptop. However, you will be happy to know that there are laptops (basic level) that do offer decent features and cost under Rs 20,000. We have mentioned some laptops that can be considered if you are a student and are in search for a new laptop. Well these laptops can also be used by people if they want a secondary laptop at home or for workplace.

HP 14a Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500

The HP 14a Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500 laptop has a special price of Rs 17,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 40 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 30,001). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Well to make the deal sweeter, there is also an exchange discount up to Rs 16,600. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs 633/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB EMMC storage capacity, 4 MB cache, Intel Integrated UHD, Celeron Dual Core Processor, Chrome 64 Operating System, 35.56 cm (14 Inch) display, 1920 x 1080 pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 1.46 kg.

Users get 1 year onsite warranty on manufacturing defects.

Avita Pura E Intel Core i3 10th Gen

The Avita Pura E Intel Core i3 10th Gen laptop has a special price of Rs 19,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 58 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 47,990). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users do not get exchange benefit on this laptop. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs 703/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage capacity, 4 MB cache, Intel Integrated UHD, Core i3 10th Gen processor, Windows 10 Home Operating System, 35.56 cm (14 Inch) display, 1366 x 768 Pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 1.34 kg.

Users get 1 year onsite warranty on manufacturing defects.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 laptop has a special price of Rs 19,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 41 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 33,990). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users get exchange benefit of Rs 18,200 on this laptop. No cost EMI on the laptop starts from Rs Rs 6664/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage capacity, Intel Integrated UHD, Celeron Dual Core processor, Windows 11 Home Operating System, 39.62 cm (15.6 Inch) display, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 1.57 kg.

Users get 1 year onsite warranty on manufacturing defects.

HP 255 G9 laptop

The HP 255 G9 840T7PA AMD Athlon Dual Core 3050U laptop has a special price of Rs 19,490 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 27 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 27,057). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users do not get exchange benefit on this laptop. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs 686/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage capacity, 4 MB cache, Intel Integrated UHD, AMD Athlon Dual Core Processor, DOS, 39.62 cm (15.6 Inch) display, 1366 x 768 Pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 2.5 kg.

Users get 1 year onsite warranty on manufacturing defects.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 MediaTek Kompanio 520 laptop has a special price of Rs 17,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 41 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 30,790). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users do not get exchange benefit on this laptop. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs 633/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB storage capacity, Intel Integrated UHD, MediaTek Kompanio 520 Processor, Chrome processor, 35.52 cm (14 Inch) display, 1366 x 768 Pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 1.3 kg.

Users get 1 year carry-in warranty on manufacturing defects.

ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500

The ASUS Chromebook Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500 laptop has a special price of Rs 18,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 42 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 32,990). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users get exchange benefit of Rs 18,200 on this laptop. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs Rs 668/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 4 GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB EMMC storage capacity, Intel Integrated UHD, Intel Celeron Dual Core processor, Chrome Operating System, 39.62 cm (15.6 Inch) display, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, built-in dual speakers and a weight of 1.80 kg.

Users get 1 year onsite warranty on manufacturing defects.

Lenovo Intel Celeron Dual Core 4th Gen

The Lenovo Intel Celeron Dual Core 4th Gen laptop has a special price of Rs 18,990 on Flipkart. The laptop gets discount of 51 percent on the original MRP (i.e Rs 39,251). Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. They also get 10 percent discount on BOBCARD transactions, up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 7500 and above. There are a bunch of other bank offers too. Users do not get exchange benefit on this laptop. EMI on the laptop starts from Rs 668/month.

Key specifications of the laptop include features like 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage capacity, Intel Integrated Graphics, Celeron Dual Core Processor, DOS, 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) display, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, built-in speakers and a weight of 1.8 kg.