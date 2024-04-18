Bumper deal on Apple iPhone 13: Buy it for just Rs 15,336 on Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price for its customers. The online shopping platform is also giving out bank and exchange offers on the purchase of the phone. All discount, bank and exchange offers combined can make the mid-range flagship phone much cheaper, you can even buy it for less than Rs 15,500.

The 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is currently listed for just Rs 52,090, which is Rs 7,810(around 13%) less than its original price. The device has a launch price of Rs 59,900 and in six colours like Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.

In addition to the flat discount, the buyer with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail up to Rs 2,604 discount, which will cut down the price further. Amazon Prime members will receive a 5% cashback when using this card, while non-Prime members will get a 3% cashback. However, please note that this offer is not valid for EMI orders or Amazon business transactions.

At last, the e-commerce platform sweetens the deal with the exchange offer, which will add a significant price cut to the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB). By opting to trade in the older device for a new iPhone 13, users get to have a discount of up to Rs 34,150. This will cut down the cost of the device to just Rs 15,336.

The trade-in value varies based on the smartphone’s model and condition, and customers should enter their PINcode of the area to check the offer’s availability in their area.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels, 460 PPI pixel density, a peak brightness of 1200 nits and is HDR and Display P3 certified. The device is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it is equipped with Ceramic Shield protection on the front.

The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset with a 5 nm manufacturing process and a 6-core CPU.

It sports a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 120-degree field of view. The cameras can record 4K 60fps HDR videos with Dolby Vision support.

The iPhone 13 measures 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.65 mm and weighs 173 grams.