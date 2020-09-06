stunning images of cosmic world
Photo: IANS

NASA releases stunning images of cosmic world by world’s most powerful x-ray telescope

By IANS

Washington: NASA has released some stunning and phenomenal images of the universe — galaxies, supernova remnants, stars, planetary nebulas processed by its ‘Chandra X-Ray Observatory’ — the world’s most powerful x-ray telescope.

Launched on July 23, 1999, the observatory allows scientists to capture X-ray images of various high energy regions in the universe. X-rays were produced in the cosmic world when the matter heats up to millions of degrees. They are emitted from black holes, neutron stars or supernova remnants.

NASA releases stunning images of the cosmic world.

Each composite image released by NASA contains X-ray data from Chandra as well as other telescopes. The objects represent a range of different astrophysical objects and include the galaxy Messier 82, the galaxy cluster Abell 2744, the supernova remnant 1987 A, the binary star system Eta Carinae, the Cartwheel galaxy and the planetary nebula Helix Nebula.

Related News

Perseverance Mars rover’s twin ready to roll on Earth,…

A tiny Asteroid may hit Earth a day before US election on…

Space rock holds clues to evolution of life’s building…

Nearly 100 cool new worlds found in our cosmic backyard

images of the cosmic world(Photo: IANS)

The International space agency took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared beautiful images of the cosmic world with the caption, “Observing our universe in different kinds of light Milky Way”.

“Each of these images combines data from our @ChandraXray Observatory with data from other missions,” NASA wrote. The compilation gives examples of images from different missions and telescopes being combined to understand better the science of the universe.
Each of these images contains data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory as well as other telescopes.

Various types of objects are shown (galaxies, supernova remnants, stars, planetary nebulas), but together they demonstrate the possibilities when data from across the electromagnetic spectrum are assembled.

You might also like
Technology

Perseverance Mars rover’s twin ready to roll on Earth, says NASA

Technology

Ahead of IPL 13, Disney+Hotstar VIP partners with Jio, Airtel

Technology

Vivo working on a phone with colour-changing rear glass

Technology

Akshay Kumar unveils FAU-G after PUBG ban in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7