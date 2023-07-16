Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which device to choose

In the segment of flip smartphones, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the latest device and it packs some great features. The Moto Razr 40 series consist of Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. The vanilla variant- Razr 40 gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC while the Razr 40 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. We have tried to compare Motorola Razr 40 Ultra with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The comparison of the three devices is solely on the basis of specifications.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra OPPO Find N2 Flip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 170.8 x 74 x 7 mm,

185 g 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm,

191 g 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm,

187 g DISPLAY 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2640 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.8 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixels (Full HD+), Foldable AMOLED 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2640 pixels (Full HD+), Foldable AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 MEMORY 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM + 512 GB 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 8 GB RAM + 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 13 Android 13, ColorOS Android 12, One UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA 12 + 13 MP rear camera setup, 32 MP front camera 50 + 8 MP rear camera setup, 32 MP front camera 12 + 12 MP rear camera, 10 MP front camera BATTERY 3800 mAh, 30W fast charging, 5W wireless charging 4300 mAh, 44W fast charging 3700 mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

When it comes to design of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra it is slightly larger in terms of form as compared to the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. All the three devices have their own unique design. The likingness of a smartphone in terms of design is something that is solely dependent on the user. The outer screen of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra does stand out, if we compare the outer screens of all the three devices.

On the processor front, the Razr 40 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 offer the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor clocked at 3 GHz. On the other hand, the Find N2 Flip offers MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, processor that has clock speed of 3.2 GHz. However, when it comes to higher RAM varients it is the Find N2 Flip that offers RAM up to 16GB.

In the battery department, the Find N2 Flip offers a bigger battery and supports better fast charging too. The Razr 40 Ultra as well as the Z Flip offers smaller batteries of 3800mAh and 3700mAh capacity respectively. Speaking about the cameras, all the three devices offer good camera setup that takes videos and photos with good quality.

When it comes to the software front, even though all devices run Android OS they differ on UI. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra being the latest smartphone offers Android 13 with near stock OS. On the other hand the Galaxy Z Flip4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI. Even though the N2 Flip gets Android 13, it gets a color OS. Hence, if you are looking for stock Android experience you can opt for the Razr 40 Ultra.

(NB: We do no insist the buyers to purchase a specific device. It is entirely on the choice of the buyers as it depends on their budget and requirements.)