Motorola Moto G24 renders revealed; Know expected specifications and price

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G24 device in the near future but we have not heard anything about it from the company. However, Appuals has brought forward some important details about the device and we now know what it will offer. Along with the renders we also have most specs that will be available for the device for the European market.

The Motorola Moto G24 is expected to offer 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with 720p resolution that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be running on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

When it comes to camera, the devices will get 50MP primary camera along with f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2MP dedicated macro shooter. Both the rear cameras are aligned vertically and are placed on a rear camera island. When it comes to front camera, we get 8MP f/2.0 camera shooter.

When it comes to battery support, the Motorola Moto G24 gets a 5000 mAh battery that supports 20W charging. In terms of OS, we get Android 14 out of the box.

According to the sources of Appaual, the smartphone will be sold for €169 in Europe and it will be applicable for the base 4GB/128GB memory variant. The availability of the device is yet to be known.